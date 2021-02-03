Court Gives ‘Proud’ Capitol Rioter Permission to Go on Mexico Vacation Before Trial
TREAT YO SELF
You might have burst out laughing this week at the sheer audacity of the Capitol rioter who asked a federal court to let her go ahead and enjoy a Mexican vacation she booked prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection. However, she’s had the last laugh, as the request has actually been granted. On Monday, lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd asked for the court’s blessing for her to leave the U.S. and travel to Mexico’s Riviera Maya for a “work-related bonding retreat” that she had already paid for. According to USA Today, a U.S. magistrate has approved the request and ordered that her pretrial travel restrictions be changed to allow for the trip. Cudd is on pretrial release after being charged with misdemeanor offenses related to the Jan. 6 riot. She published a Facebook video after the riot in which she boasted about breaking down the door of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and declared: “Fuck yes, I am proud of my actions.”