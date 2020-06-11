Seattle Mayor Hits Back at Trump’s Threats of Military Action: ‘Go Back to Your Bunker’
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued a withering response to President Trump’s threats to take federal action against demonstrators in the city, telling the president: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.” Late Wednesday, Trump tweeted at Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after he apparently became incensed by reports that Seattle had police abandoned a precinct to allow protesters to demonstrate in the area without a police presence. There was no violence or looting at the demonstration, according to The New York Times. Trump wrote: “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!” After Durkan hit back with her jibe about Trump’s trip to the White House bunker, Inslee also responded to the president, writing: “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business.”