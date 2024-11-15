Media

Star’s Wife Dragged for Boarding Plane With Head Lice

‘SPREADING IT EVERYWHERE’

Jason Biggs’ wife, Jenny Mollen, drew backlash after revealing the “insane” story of how she found out she had lice on a five-hour flight.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen pose on Orange Is The New Black carpet.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,

Actress Jenny Mollen boarded a five-hour flight while infected with head lice, and her social media followers are dragging her for it.

Mollen, who’s married to American Pie actor Jason Biggs, made the revelation online in a video posted to Instagram, which she filmed on board the plane surrounded by susceptible passengers.

Mollen explained she’d been “itching for two weeks” but just thought she was “going through perimenopause.”

“I can’t even deal. This is insane, you guys,” she says in the video. “Guess what? I have f---ing lice,” she continued. “I’ve never had lice in my life. I don’t know what to do.”

Mollen opted to put a plastic bag over her head for the remainder of the flight.

Users criticized her reveal in the comments, accusing her of being a “slob” who’s “spreading it everywhere,” while others pleaded with her, “For God’s sake, please tell the crew.” One declared, “New fear of planes unlocked.”

Mollen defended herself in a follow-up video, saying she didn’t know she had the lice until she was already mid-flight.

In that second video, she said her house was infected, but had been treated. As for users who told her she should “notify the airline,” Mollen said, “That’s a bummer for whoever sits in [my airplane] seat.”

She doubled down about not knowing she had the condition in an Instagram Story posted Friday, where she called out Page Six for reporting on the incident and wrote, “I guess you didn’t watch the vid because I didn’t know I had lice until I had a head exam later that night.”

She also offered another line of defense: “Let’s just blame my husband for not looking closely enough at my head, because I had said to him, ‘Do I have lice, do you see anything?’ and he said, ‘No.’”

