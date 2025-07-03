‘Jeopardy!’ Champions Rage at Contestant Falsely Credited With Breaking Record
Former Jeopardy! champions aren’t happy after contestant Jason Singer was credited with breaking a very specific record. After Singer won on Tuesday—four years after his wife, Susan McMillan—several outlets, including E! News, were quick to dub them the first married couple to both become Jeopardy! champions. One problem: the record was actually broken long ago. Five-time champion Kristin Sausville—who won in 2015, years after her husband, Justin Sausville—called out the false headlines in a Wednesday Facebook post, claiming the real record breakers were Dan Pawson and Andrea Saenz, who won in 2007 and 2010, respectively. “There is something really surreal and honestly kind of sinister in watching part of yourself be erased in real time,” Sausville wrote of the “Orwellian” headlines. “I am really bothered by seeing how quickly misinformation can be spread and accepted as truth.” The culprit behind this misinformation may be Singer himself. The champion told the Sandusky Register last week that he and McMillan were “hoping to become the first-ever couple to have been married first and then gone on to both be Jeopardy! champions.” However, the mistake wasn’t malicious: Jeopardy! simply doesn’t track which contestants are married. In a statement to People on Thursday, Singer said he felt “terribly” about claiming the false glory.