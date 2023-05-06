Jeopardy Contestants Face Ire on Twitter for Missing Betty White Question
GOLDEN GOOSE
Jeopardy contestants are facing outrage from Twitter users after none of them correctly identified iconic actress Betty White as the answer to a $400 clue in the “Everything’s Coming Up Rose” category Friday night. “In 1986 she won an Emmy Award for playing Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls,” the clue read. Contestant Ashwin Phadnis answered “Who is McClanahan?”, referring to Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche on the show. Fellow Contestant Brian Alzua also flubbed his response, answering “Who is Bea Arthur?”, who played Dorothy. Returning champion Hannah Wilson didn’t even guess, leaving host Mayim Bialik to reveal the answer. “These #Jeopardy contestants are gonna get roasted for not knowing Betty White was the correct question,” one Twitter user speculated—correctly. One young Twitter user expressed their exasperation just minutes after the incident: “I’m 22, that show came out well before my time and even I knew that cause I’ve watched the whole show and Betty is an icon!!”