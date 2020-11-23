‘Jeopardy!’ Will Resume With Ken Jennings as Interim Guest Host
COMING SOON
Jeopardy! has yet to make any announcements as to who will replace Alex Trebek, but the game show will go on. As announced Monday, the show will resume production on Nov. 30 with a series of interim guest hosts—starting with none other than Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.
Trebek, who died earlier this month after a public battle with pancreatic cancer, will never be replaced. Jennings knows this better than most. As he put it, “There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January.” Jennings has been among the former contestants and celebrities named as a possible replacement for Trebek—alongside options like LeVar Burton and Rosie Perez and, if he has his way, reportedly, George Stephanopoulos.