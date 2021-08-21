CHEAT SHEET
‘Jeopardy!’ Will Still Air Mike Richards’ Episodes Despite Resignation
Mike Richards resigned Friday as the host of Jeopardy! following reports of his involvement in workplace lawsuits and crude remarks about women and Jews he made as the host of a podcast. Richards had been an executive producer on the show before he was named as the successor to Alex Trebek, and he may continue in that role despite his on-air absence. Before his rapid exit, however, he had already filmed several episodes of the game show, which will still air, according to TMZ. Sony executives reportedly made the decision for two reasons: to maintain the continuity of the show and to showcase the hot streak of one of the most recent contestants, Mario Amodio.