SUV Crash Leads to Alleged Kidnapping, Massive Blackout
IN THE DARK
A Fresno man on Tuesday night intentionally rammed his Chevy Tahoe into a motorcycle, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend after she was thrown off the back, then crashed into a utility pole and left some 6,000 people without power, according to police. Cops said the suspect, identified by ABC30 as 44-year-old Jeramy Crisp, dragged the injured woman from the pavement into his SUV—but not before allegedly assaulting the rider of the motorcycle, who was also knocked from the bike in the collision. Crisp fled the scene but lost control of the vehicle a few blocks later, hitting a pole—which caught fire—and knocking out electricity in the area, authorities said. Crisp is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and a probation violation.