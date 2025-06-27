Jeremy Allen White Addresses ‘Sinister’ Flower Conspiracy

In his interview with Jeremy Allen White Thursday, Jimmy Fallon asked the actor the most pressing question on everyone’s mind: what’s with all the flowers?

Rumors swirling around The Bear star’s many bouquets of flowers have been growing for months now, with some publications speculating that the flowers can hint at new developments in White’s love life.

“I see the paparazzi follows you around,“ Fallon said. ”You’re always carrying giant bouquets of flowers everywhere you are. ... What, do you work at a florist, or what?”

White acknowledged the air of mystery he’s unwittingly created:

“It’s become this thing,” White noted. “I saw a friend a couple weeks ago I hadn’t seen in a while, and we were catching up, and she just goes, ‘Can I ask you something?’ ... She was like, ‘What’s up with the flowers?’”

“As if there was something sinister going on,” White said. “That I was, like, doing something strange with the flowers.”

Getty Images

White clarified, however, that there’s nothing sinister going and that the answer for his bouquets, it turns out, is surprisingly simple.

“I have this farmer’s market near my house. It’s on Sundays. And I just love going there, and I love flowers in my house,” White explained.

He added, “I just like them. I like them in the house. I like giving them to people.“

“I like, you know, I arrange them with my daughters on Sunday,” White said, getting awws and applause from the audience. “It’s a nice thing that we do.”

Getty Images

“I love it,” White said about his flower habit. “It’s my thing.”