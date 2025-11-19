Jeremy Allen White Says He Wants to Go By a Different Name

Jeremy Allen White goes by a different name with his friends and family—and he’s cool with fans using it, too. The Bear actor said it’s jarring to hear his full name since he goes by Jeremy White in his inner circle. “It does feel like people are talking about someone I don’t know,“ the Emmy winner admitted to Vanity Fair. “That’s not how I understand myself.” White explained that when he registered with the Screen Actors Guild, there was already a Jeremy White. Guild rules don’t allow duplicate names, so he had to use his middle name—just like other actors, including Emma Stone, who’ve been forced to adopt new monikers. Stone was born Emily Stone, and also wishes to be called by her original name. White said he would be open to seeing if the other Jeremy White would allow him to take back his name. “I’d be very interested [to meet him],” White said. “I could talk to him and maybe see if he could allow me to have Jeremy White back.”