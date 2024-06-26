Jeremy Allen White Wants to Flex His Vocal Cords in Bruce Springsteen Biopic
RENAISSANCE MAN
Jeremy Allen White, who dedicated much of 2022 to emulating the body of Michelangelo’s David for his role in The Iron Claw, will try his hand at learning to sing for his newest role as Bruce Springsteen. White was cast as the 80s legend last year for Scott Cooper’s upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, which, based on the book of the same name, will follow the making of Springsteen’s classic 1982 album, Nebraska. Springsteen recorded the acoustic songs as demos in his bedroom before it became an album many fans consider his masterpiece. White, who reportedly has no idea how to sing, will give it the ol’ college try, telling Rolling Stone, “We’re gonna try our best.” White has yet to meet The Boss, who has reportedly been very involved in the project, but he said he has communicated with him through interlocutors. “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there,” White told the magazine. One only wonders what he will sound like performing “Atlantic City.”