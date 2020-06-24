Jeremy Christian, Portland Train Killer, Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

Read it at KOMO News
Jeremy Christian, a white nationalist convicted of murdering two people and wounding another on a Portland train in 2017, was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole Wednesday. Christian was convicted of murdering Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai Meche. He’ll serve 240 months for the attempted murder of Micah Fletcher. The case grabbed national attention because Christian had been yelling racist obscenities at two black women on the train when the three men stepped in to stop him. Christian responded by attacking them. The day before his sentence came down, Christian yelled at one of the women that he “should have killed her too” as she made her victim impact statement. He was removed from the courtroom.