Jeremy Clarkson’s Vile Article on Meghan Markle Gets Record Complaints
JUST SHUT UP
A newspaper column by Amazon Prime star Jeremy Clarkson, in which he said he was “dreaming of the day when [Meghan Markle] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her,” has become Britain’s Independent Press Standards Organization’s most complained about article in history, the regulator has said. The article had received over 17,500 complaints as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday—more than the total of 14,355 complaints the body received in the whole of 2021. The article has attracted criticism from everyone from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Clarkson’s own daughter Emily, who said: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle.” Clarkson made a statement promising to be “more careful” in the future but has not apologized.