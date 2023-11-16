Boy, 6, Dies Months After Neighbor Allegedly Beat Him With Baseball Bat
‘HEART STOPPED’
A 6-year-old boy passed away Tuesday, two months after he was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat by a neighbor, the boy’s father said. Jeremy Diaz was severely injured in the Sept. 11 assault in his home in Georgetown, Texas, but had recently shown signs of improvement, his father, Arturo Diaz, wrote in a GoFundMe update. “Early this morning I was checking him and noticed a pale face and eyes with no motion. Then his heart stopped,” Arturo wrote. “They tried to resuscitate him, but it was not successful. He fought for over 60 days and was improving, but at the end, the odds seemed against him and he gave up the ghost.” Daniel Logan, a neighbor of the Diaz family, allegedly hit Jeremy and Logan’s own mother in what authorities called a “random attack.” The 39-year-old currently faces felony counts of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.