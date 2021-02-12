An Emoji Was This Murder Suspect’s Downfall: Cops
Indiana police say that a man accused of murdering his father was done in by emojis. After Roger Farmer vanished in 2019, someone using his phone kept sending messages to his daughter, pretending to be him. But IndyStar reports that the texts didn’t seem authentic because the 58-year-old victim used talk-to-text while he was alive, often sending messages that were one garbled run-on sentence, while the texts sent after his disappearance contained emojis and punctuation. Authorities say there were other clues: There was money missing from his bank account, and son Jeremy Farmer was caught on video buying a bunch of supplies that could be useful in disposing of a body. The younger Farmer was arrested and charged this week with murder; his father's body still has not been found.