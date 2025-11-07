Jeremy Renner Accuser Claims ‘Another Victim’ Coming Forward

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner’s ex-lover and filmmaking partner Yi Zhou is continuing to speak out about his alleged misbehavior towards her—and says “another victim” is set to come forward.

Zhou, 37, wrote in a new post that Renner ruined her “Disney fairytale” when he sent her “unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Renner for comment.

Yi Zhou, 34, said she “invited” Renner to work on two films after they began a romantic relationship this summer. Frazer Harrison/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Chinese filmmaker and model previously claimed that when she challenged the behavior, the actor “threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me.” Zhou provided evidence of the message exchange to the Daily Mail, which allegedly shows Renner, 54, writing “Immigration will be notified of your—.” Zhou declined to tell the site what the rest of the message said.

Zhou refused to provide the rest of Renner’s alleged text, according to the Daily Mail. The Daily Beast recreated the alleged text messages, which were provided to the Daily Mail by Zhou. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

“I believed in a Disney fairy tale when Jeremy Renner reached out to me and pursued me,” Zhou wrote on Instagram Thursday evening. “I thought until recently love was pure and his accident made him a new person,” she added, referencing the near fatal snow plow accident that left him hospitalized with chest trauma and nearly 40 broken bones in 2023. Renner sat for an interview with Diane Sawyer, in which he told the harrowing story.

Zhou wrote that “Hollywood” would prefer to “hide” her story and continue to “praise” the actor following his recovery from the ordeal, even though she claims Renner allegedly has another “victim” who also “just spoke to Daily Mail.”

Fans reportedly speculated about a possible relationship between Jeremy Renner, 54, and Yi Zhou, 34, after she posted a video of the pair driving near his Reno home on Instagram in September. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Zhou directed the documentary Chronicles Of Disney, which features an interview with Renner about his accident. While working together on the project, Zhou alleges the star became so intoxicated and “violent” that she “feared for her life.” She provided Daily Mail photos of her text exchanges with her Disney co-workers, who encouraged her to “get out as fast as you can.”

Zhou told her "Chronicles of Disney" documentary co-workers that Renner's behavior scared her. Yi Zhou

During a divorce and custody dispute with his then-wife in 2019, Sonni Pacheco claimed that Renner threatened to kill both her and himself, and had put a gun in his mouth during a cocaine episode, per TMZ. Pacheo also said that the then-couple’s nanny heard Renner consider a murder-suicide because “it was better that (their 6-year-old daughter) Ava had no parents than to have (Pacheco) as a mother.”

“We need more courage among media to support and uncover,” Zhou wrote in her latest post, alleging that she had even more information about “scandal and misconduct” on Renner’s part. She claimed Renner has a “pattern” of sending inappropriate images of himself to “fans he contacts at meet and greets or just online.”