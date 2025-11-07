Jeremy Renner Accuser Claims ‘Another Victim’ Coming Forward

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner’s ex-lover and filmmaking partner Yi Zhou is continuing to speak out about his alleged misbehavior towards her—and says “another victim” is set to come forward.
Zhou, 37, wrote in a new post that Renner ruined her “Disney fairytale” when he sent her “unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Renner for comment.
The Chinese filmmaker and model previously claimed that when she challenged the behavior, the actor “threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me.” Zhou provided evidence of the message exchange to the Daily Mail, which allegedly shows Renner, 54, writing “Immigration will be notified of your—.” Zhou declined to tell the site what the rest of the message said.
“I believed in a Disney fairy tale when Jeremy Renner reached out to me and pursued me,” Zhou wrote on Instagram Thursday evening. “I thought until recently love was pure and his accident made him a new person,” she added, referencing the near fatal snow plow accident that left him hospitalized with chest trauma and nearly 40 broken bones in 2023. Renner sat for an interview with Diane Sawyer, in which he told the harrowing story.
Zhou wrote that “Hollywood” would prefer to “hide” her story and continue to “praise” the actor following his recovery from the ordeal, even though she claims Renner allegedly has another “victim” who also “just spoke to Daily Mail.”
Zhou directed the documentary Chronicles Of Disney, which features an interview with Renner about his accident. While working together on the project, Zhou alleges the star became so intoxicated and “violent” that she “feared for her life.” She provided Daily Mail photos of her text exchanges with her Disney co-workers, who encouraged her to “get out as fast as you can.”
During a divorce and custody dispute with his then-wife in 2019, Sonni Pacheco claimed that Renner threatened to kill both her and himself, and had put a gun in his mouth during a cocaine episode, per TMZ. Pacheo also said that the then-couple’s nanny heard Renner consider a murder-suicide because “it was better that (their 6-year-old daughter) Ava had no parents than to have (Pacheco) as a mother.”
“We need more courage among media to support and uncover,” Zhou wrote in her latest post, alleging that she had even more information about “scandal and misconduct” on Renner’s part. She claimed Renner has a “pattern” of sending inappropriate images of himself to “fans he contacts at meet and greets or just online.”
“He uses them for his own pleasure sends porn images, then trashes them in the trash bin by ghosting. A pattern I was told is frequently exhibited by him.” She concluded, “I encourage other victims to speak up, Hollywood media to support us more in unpacking this truth, and make Hollywood healthy and safe for women.”