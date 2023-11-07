Jeremy Renner Needs ‘Countless Hours’ of Physical Therapy After Snow Plow Accident
ENDURING
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered critical injuries when he was run over by a snow plow while trying to assist a family member in January, revealed on Instagram on Monday that he’s been dealing with a grueling recovery. He said he’s gone through “countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on” in order to “push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional.” “I feel it’s my duty to do so,” the actor added. “Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure.” In April, Renner told Diane Sawyer in an ABC News interview that he wrote his “last words” to his family while hospitalized for his injuries, which included over 30 broken bones. Renner also shared with Sawyer that he was “awake through every moment” of his accident and that he remembered “all of” the pain he endured.