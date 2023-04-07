Jeremy Renner Says Horror Snowplow Accident Was ‘My Mistake’
‘SO MUCH PAIN’
Avengers actor Jeremy Renner says the snowplow accident that nearly killed him on New Year’s Day was his fault. Speaking in an ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer on Thursday, Renner said he was using the plow to move one of his family’s trucks out of the snow. When the plow hit ice and started to skid, he became worried about the safety of his nephew—who had just unhooked chains connecting the plow and truck—and fell out of the plow’s cab while trying to look back to see where his loved one was. “You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car,” Renner, 52, said. “But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it.” He was run over while attempting to re-enter the vehicle, leaving him with over 30 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and ruptured liver. The Hawkeye star added that when he regained consciousness at the hospital, he used a sign language gesture to say “I’m sorry” to his family. “It’s my responsibility,” Renner said. “I feel bad that my actions caused so much pain.”