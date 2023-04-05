Jeremy Renner Reveals He Wrote ‘Last Words’ After Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner says that he was writing his “last words” to his family after he was hospitalized for a snowplowing accident back in January.

In a new clip from his upcoming ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer, the Avengers star discusses his nephew’s involvement in saving his life, as well as the disturbing thoughts he had while being hospitalized.

In the latest exclusive from the interview, the actor, seated in a wheelchair, credits his nephew, Alex, for getting him help after he was run over by his own snow plow on New Year’s Day.

“If I was there on my own that would’ve been a horrible way to die,” Renner told Sawyer, “And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew, sweet Alex, and [then] the rest of the calvary came.”

The actor also became emotional while recalling a goodbye note he wrote to his family while laying in the hospital.

“So I’m writing down notes on my phone, last words to my family,” he said before getting choked up. Renner apologizes to Sawyer before the clip ends.

The actor’s one-on-one with Sawyer, airing this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, marks his first televised appearance since the traumatic incident that shocked Marvel fans and much of Hollywood. The 52-year-old was admitted into intensive care after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. And in his first Instagram post, following the accident, he revealed that he had broken over 30 bones.

In another clip from the interview, released last week, Renner revealed that he was “awake through every moment” of the accident and remembers “all of” the pain he experienced. It’s safe to assume we’ll hear even more gruesome and saddening details when the full interview airs tomorrow night.