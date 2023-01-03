Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Driver Before Horrific Accident, Mayor Says

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was helping a stranded motorist when the rescue went awry, and the 51-year-old was run over by his own snowplow on Sunday morning, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

The horrific accident critically injured Renner, but he was in stable condition on Tuesday afternoon, his publicist said.

Initially reported only as a “weather-related accident,” details have slowly leaked about the circumstances of the incident, which left Renner in a Reno, Nevada ICU with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

The local sheriff's office is slated to release further details about the incident during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Prior to the accident, Renner was clearing driveways of snow that’d blanketed the area on New Year’s Eve so family that was visiting could leave, CNN reported, citing Renner’s publicist.

The report said that Renner’s loved ones were with him when the accident occurred.

The Hawkeye and Hurt Locker star was quickly airlifted after one of his neighbors, a doctor, applied a tourniquet to his leg that stopped the extensive bleeding until he reached a hospital in Reno, TMZ reported.

Video of the airlift was obtained by TMZ, and Cannon Brown, a worker at a nearby snowboard shop, told The Daily Beast that he saw the helicopter evacuate Renner on Sunday.

Around 6 to 12 inches of snow fell between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day below 5,000 feet in Reno, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service’s local office there.

The accident happened in Washoe County, Nevada, where Renner has a home near the Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe resort about 25 minutes outside of downtown Reno—a place Renner regularly posts about on his Instagram.

Six weeks ago, Renner posted a video of himself doing donuts in the snow in a Jeep. More recently, he posted a series of videos to his Instagram story that showed him driving his massive Snowcat plow, which was involved in Sunday’s accident.

“Who is excited for the Holidays?” Renner wrote on top of one video.

Renner has reportedly undergone two surgeries to address “extensive” injuries, CNN reported Monday. He was reportedly being treated at Renown Regional Medical Center, the only trauma center in Northern Nevada on Tuesday.

Renner was the only person injured in the incident, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Gazette Journal that Renner helping a stranded motorist was not out of character for the actor.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve said. “He is always helping others.”

The mayor said Renner was actively involved in helping the community, but he decided to do so mostly under the radar.

“He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’” Schieve said.

Renner’s publicist released a statement on behalf of his family on Monday, in which they expressed “their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.” “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the statement added.

A video posted in December 2021 showed Renner driving a large Idaho Norland snowblower with the caption: “I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot.”

Brown told The Daily Beast that Renner is “super nice” but maintains a low profile.

“I'm not too sure that too many people know that he even lives in Reno,” Brown said. “That comes [as] a shock to a lot of people that I bring that up to.”

Marilyn Jankowski, a neighbor to Renner, said the same about the Marvel star.

“He waves to people if he’s driving in or out, and we wave back, which is what all the neighbors do,” she said.

Jankowski recalled that Renner once kept a firetruck on his property when the region was dealing with wildfires a few years ago.

“It made me feel a lot more secure knowing that there was a fire truck there ready to go,” she said.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is currently starring in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown and has been promoting his newly announced hot sauce that’s branded with his name in Glass Onion.