Jeremy Renner Was Trying to Save Nephew When Snowplow Crushed Him: Sheriff
HERO
Some superheroes don’t take off the cape when the cameras stop rolling. Weeks after Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by a snowplow, leaving him with a crushed torso and 30 broken bones, police revealed he did so in an attempt to save his nephew from a similar fate. On New Year’s Day, the actor, 52, used a Pistenbully snowplow to help tow his nephew’s truck, stuck in snow on the driveway. But the plow began to slide sideways once it hit the street, descending down a hill toward his nephew. Renner had hopped out of the vehicle, but tried to hop back in to avert an accident, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Stepping on its moving track, Renner was “immediately pulled” under the massive vehicle, the report said. “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding, causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the report read. “When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”