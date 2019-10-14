CHEAT SHEET
ALLEGATIONS
Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Claims He Threatened to Kill Her, Put Gun in His Mouth: TMZ
Actor Jeremy Renner has been accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife while high on cocaine and putting a gun into his own mouth, TMZ reports. According to court documents filed by Renner’s ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, the Avengers actor was at a club late last year when he began talking about killing her while drunk and high on cocaine—allegedly telling someone he “could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone.” In another instance, Pacheco claims the nanny heard him say that he would kill her and then himself because “it was better that (their 6-year-old daughter) Ava had no parents than to have (Pacheco) as a mother.” Renner is also accused of putting a gun in his mouth at some point, and firing the gun at the ceiling while Ava was asleep in her bedroom. Pacheco accused the actor of being high and having drugs within Ava’s reach while she was in his custody, along with being verbally and emotionally abusive.
The former couple is currently in a bitter custody battle, with Pacheco requesting sole custody of Ava. “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide,” Renner’s representative told TMZ. “It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”