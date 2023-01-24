Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
‘THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN’
Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died, his friends and colleagues said Sunday. He was 27. No cause of death has been released. Project Runway designer Christian Siriano shared his heartbreak in an Instagram post over the weekend, writing: “I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be.” As well as working with Siriano, Reuhlemann had also modeled for the likes of John Varvatos, Superdry, Perry Ellis, and GQ. “[H]e’s my soulmate, my bestfriend, my support, my family, my light, my love, my twin flame,” model Lexi Wood wrote in a post paying tribute. “I could go on and on because he was so special. But I think what was the most special thing about him was that he was walking sunshine, he made everyone feel like they were the most special in the room, when he went anywhere it was like there was a light beam on him. His love will eternally flow through this world.”