CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jeremy Scott Leaving Moschino After Decade as Creative Director
END OF AN ERA
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Jeremy Scott is leaving his role as creative director of Italian fashion brand Moschino after 10 years. Scott is credited with rejuvenating the brand through its pop-culture lens and influential collections that have kept the fashion company at the forefront of the industry over the past decade. “Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor—true to the renowned codes of the House,” the company said in a statement Monday. Scott went out in style at the Oscars earlier this month on the heels of Milan fashion week, dressing several stars, including “Best Supporting Actress” nominee Angela Bassett.