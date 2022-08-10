Man With ‘Asian Mob’ Delusions Charged With Hate Crimes in Salon Attack
‘PREJUDICE’
A man from Dallas, Texas, has been indicted on hate crime charges after allegedly shooting three Asian American women at a salon in May. Jeremy Terrence Smith walked into the salon and fired off 13 bullets with a rifle, wounding the three women and endangering four others, according to an indictment. He’s been hit with seven charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. “Smith is alleged to have intentionally selected the complainants because of his bias or prejudice against Asian Americans,” according to the press release. His girlfriend told cops that after a car crash involving an Asian man, Smith had “delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him.” Smith’s delusions have placed him in mental health facilities in the past, the girlfriend added.