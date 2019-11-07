LET’S TRY THIS AGAIN
13-Year-Old Murder Suspect Who Escaped Custody Recaptured
A 13-year-old murder suspect who escaped custody after a court appearance in North Carolina this week has been recaptured, CNN reports. Because of his age, the boy has only been identified as Jericho W. by state authorities. They said he escaped after appearing in court Tuesday morning to face two counts of first-degree murder and another charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Following the escape, authorities said they had “a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public” because of his “prior history of assaultive and unpredictable behavior.” The boy is reported to be back in the custody of U.S. Marshals and was expected to be transferred to a juvenile facility on Wednesday night, according to CNN. Authorities have refused to release any more details on how the boy managed to escape or how he was found.