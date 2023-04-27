WATCH: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Pranked by Russians Posing as Zelensky
HOODWINKED
Two Russians pretending to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tricked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell into a phony TV interview, the bank confirmed Thursday. Comedy duo “Vovan and Lexus” conducted the hoax meeting in January under, what a Fed spokesperson claims, were false pretenses. “Chair Powell participated in a conversation in January with someone who misrepresented himself as the Ukrainian president,” the spokesperson told The Hill. “It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time. No sensitive or confidential information was discussed.” Clips of the interview circulating on social media show Powell discussing basic information about the American economy’s current challenges. Vovan and Lexus claim to have pulled similar pranks on other notable politicians and celebrities, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Elton John.