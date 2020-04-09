CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Fed Chairman Warns Against ‘False Start’ by Reopening Economy Too Soon

    PATIENCE

    Emma Tucker

    Scott Olson/Getty

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday warned against a “false start” by prematurely reopening the economy, which could lead to another surge in coronavirus cases, further jeopardizing economic recovery. Powell said the economy could make a “fairly quick” and “robust recovery” if Americans continue to adhere to social-distancing guidelines. “We need to have a plan, nationally, for reopening the economy,” he said in an online event hosted by the Brookings Institution. “While we all want it to happen as quickly as possible, we all want to avoid a false start, where we partially reopen and that results in a spike in coronavirus cases and then we have to go back again to square one.”

    Read it at Reuters