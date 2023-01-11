Jerrod Carmichael Makes Celebs Deeply Uncomfortable in Globes Monologue

Jerrod Carmichael promised “an evening of joy and devastation” and did not disappoint.

The Emmy-winning stand-up comedian took the stage as host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards—following a year off for the show amid various controversies—and immediately brought the celebratory mood down.

“I’m here because I’m Black,” he told the audience of celebrities point-blank. Carmichael explained that the show didn’t air in 2022 “because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with what information what you will.”

When he got the call to host the show, he said he was taken aback. “One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization,” he joked. Carmichael went on to open up about the “moral, racial dilemma” he faced, weighing the controversial decision against the $500,000 he said he was getting paid to do it.

As he spoke, the cutaways to celebrities in the audience were increasingly uncomfortable, as everyone from Brad Pitt to Phoebe Waller-Bridge could be seen squirming in their seats. Even Tracy Morgan failed to crack a smile.

Casually taking a seat on the side of the stage, Carmichael told the audience that after he’d accepted the gig, he realized he could basically do whatever he wanted. “They haven't had a Black host in 79 years, they’re going to fire the first one?” he said. I’m un-fireable.”

“I heard they got six new Black members. Congrats to them, whatever, sure, but that’s not why I’m here,” he said.

“I’m here, truly, because of all of you. I look out into this room and I see a lot of talented people, people that I admire, people that I would like to be like and people that I’m jealous of and people that are actually really incredible artists. And regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate. And I think this industry deserves evenings like these and I’m happy you all are here.”

It was a long way from Ricky Gervais chugging beer and roasting Mel Gibson.