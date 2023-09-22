Jerry Falwell Jr. Accuses Liberty U Officials of Sexual Misconduct
BURNING IT DOWN
Ousted Liberty University leader Jerry Falwell Jr. has accused senior university officials of alleged sexual misconduct, suspicious financial dealings, and taking advantage of the name of his father Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr., WSET reports. In an amended complaint filed in an ongoing IP lawsuit, Falwell claimed Liberty U’s executive committee and board of trustees “maneuvered” to oust him in 2020 to gain control of the school’s $2 billion endowment. Falwell said the reason given was his wife Becki’s affair but his amended complaint lists other university officials who had affairs or were accused of sexual harassment but were not removed. His allegation of financial misconduct related to committee members making “donations” from the school to fund their personal organizations and expenses. Falwell has demanded the return of hundreds of millions of dollars he says Liberty U made while using his dad’s name in promotional and commercial projects. In a statement to WSET, the university called Falwell’s claims “improper and unsupported allegations designed to diminish former colleagues, family, and friends and to discredit the university where he formerly served.”