Jerry Falwell Jr. Alleges ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ Against Him at Liberty University
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. alleged that there is a “criminal conspiracy” against him by former board members at the school, telling Hill.TV that he’s sharing information with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His comments come after current and former Liberty University officials accused Falwell of alarming conduct in a Politico magazine story, including revealing inappropriate details about his sex life, partying in night clubs, funneling university into real-estate deals, and awarding school contracts to friends. In the Hill.TV interview, Falwell accused his ex-colleagues, whom he says want to oust him, of stealing emails and sharing them with reporters. “Our attorneys have determined that this small group of former board members and employees, they’re involved in a criminal conspiracy, are working together to steal Liberty property in the form of emails and provided them to reporters,” he said. Falwell Jr. said the FBI will be reviewing documents at the Christian university in the coming days.