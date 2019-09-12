CHEAT SHEET
Jerry Falwell Jr. Called Liberty University Student ‘Physically Retarded’ in Email: Report
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. mocked the school’s students, parents, and faculty for years in emails to school administrators, Reuters reports. The evangelical leader and prominent supporter of President Trump wrote in one email that a student at his Virginia-based Christian university was “emotionally imbalanced and physically retarded,” and called the school’s police chief a “half-wit.” The disparaging emails, which span for nearly a decade-long period, follow numerous reports on Falwell’s questionable, and potentially criminal, behavior.
Politico recently reported that Falwell graphically discussed his sex life with employees. Former colleagues have also accused him of funneling university money into real-estate deals, and awarding school contracts to friends, including his personal fitness trainer. Falwell has since claimed that there is a “criminal conspiracy” against him by former board members at the school, and says he has asked the FBI to investigate whether his ex-colleagues broke the law by sharing internal school documents to journalists.