Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. Bragged About Sex Life to Employees: Report
The president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., has been accused of graphically discussing his sex life with employees, according to an investigation from Politico magazine. Current and former Liberty University officials told Politico that Falwell’s conduct has raised serious alarm at the largest Christian college in the world. The evangelical leader and prominent Trump supporter is accused of funneling university resources into real-estate deals which benefited friends and family, awarding university contracts to businesses owned by people close to him, as well as partying at nightclubs and oversharing about his sex life. Falwell is “very, very vocal” about his sexual activities, according to one Liberty official quoted by Politico who added “all he wanted to talk about was how he would nail his wife, how she couldn’t handle [his penis size], and stuff of that sort.” Falwell is also accused of sharing a photo of his wife wearing what appeared to be a French maid costume. He denied that such a photo exists, and denied making financial decisions to benefit his friends and family.