Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University After Day of Confusion
FOR REAL THIS TIME
Jerry Falwell Jr. has reportedly confirmed his resignation from Liberty University after a day of conflicting claims over whether he actually had any intention of leaving his post. Initially, the school announced that the religious leader had agreed to leave in the wake of several highly publicized personal scandals. However, hours after that announcement, Falwell told several new outlets that he had, in fact, not agreed and had no plans to leave the university for good. But, in the latest development, Falwell confirmed to ABC News and the Wall Street Journal that he submitted his resignation letter to the school late Monday night.
Falwell, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, was placed on indefinite leave earlier this month after a photo of him with his pants unzipped surfaced. Falwell has apologized for the photo, which he said was taken at a costume party during a family vacation. Then Reuters published an interview with a former pool boy who alleged he had a seven-year sexual relationship with the 58-year-old and his wife.