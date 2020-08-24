Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns as Liberty University President
THAT’S ALL FOLKS
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University on Monday amid several highly publicized personal scandals, according to multiple news reports. Falwell Jr., an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, was put on indefinite leave earlier this month after a photo of him with his pants unzipped surfaced. Falwell has apologized for the photo, which he said was taken at a costume party during a family vacation.
Falwell Jr.’s resignation from the evangelical university comes just hours Reuters published a bombshell interview with a former pool boy who alleged he had a seven-year sexual relationship with the 58-year-old and his wife. In the interview, Giancarlo Granda said his relationship with the couple began after they met in March 2012, when he was a 20-year-old employee at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel and that throughout the relationship, which ended in 2018, he would have sex with Falwell’s wife, Becki Tilley Falwell, in front of the evangelical leader. “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said, noting that the liaisons took place “multiple times per year.”