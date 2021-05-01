Jerry Falwell Jr. Resurfaces in Bizarre Vid Promising to Throw a Farm Party for Grads
‘REAL LIBERTY GRADUATION’
Despite leaving Liberty University over multiple racy scandals, ex-president Jerry Falwell Jr. showed up at a university comedy show this week and, bizarrely, invited graduating students to his 500-acre farm for the “real Liberty graduation.” In the video, posted by a student, he said: “If you’re not a senior but you’re dating one, you can come, too.” Falwell Jr. later told Religion News Service that he was joking about the party being the “real Liberty graduation” and said the event was “my way of saying thank you” to students who had stood by him. Falwell Jr. has reportedly attended some events at the school, despite tweeting that he and his wife were banned from stepping foot on campus.
Falwell Jr. resigned last fall over a photo of him with his pants unzipped, and his arm around a woman who was not his wife. He and his wife were then accused of being in a three-way affair with a pool boy.