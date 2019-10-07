CHEAT SHEET
NOT TO COURT
Jerry Falwell Jr. Settles Miami Real-Estate ‘Pool Boy’ Case
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has settled a dispute over a real-estate deal that his family made with a Miami pool attendant, The Miami Herald reports. In a federal court filing, Falwell and the lawyer who sued him—Gordon Bello—said they settled the case for an undisclosed “monetary sum” that Falwell will pay Bello. Bello, in his 2017 lawsuit, claimed he was supposed to have a stake in a South Beach hostel the Falwells purchased in 2013 for $4.7 million. Bello said he and his father pitched Falwell on the idea of a hostel after they were introduced by an ex-Fontainebleau “pool boy” named Giancarlo Granda. Granda reportedly got a 25 percent share in the real-estate venture in 2014, and Bello alleged that he was also promised a similar share. Falwell’s lawyer declined to comment due to ongoing court action. Bello declined to comment, and his lawyer has not commented publicly on the matter.