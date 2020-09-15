Jerry Harris of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Investigated by FBI for Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Minors: Report

Read it at USA Today
High-profile cheerleader Jerry Harris is the subject of an FBI investigation related to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor, USA Today reports. The FBI executed a search warrant at a Naperville, Illinois, home on Monday related to Harris’ investigation, with an FBI spokesperson confirming the search but declining to comment further. Harris, best known for appearing in Netflix’s Cheer docuseries, has not been criminally charged. The FBI investigation stems from allegations made by cheerleading industry giant Varsity Brands, which has banned Harris from any future public affiliation with the company. Varsity Brand’s chief legal officer wrote letters to Florida and Texas law enforcement, including screenshots allegedly belonging to Harris.