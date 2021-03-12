Rep. Jerry Nadler, AOC, Other New York Congressional Democrats Call on Andrew Cuomo to Resign
TIME TO GO
Within minutes of each other, some of the most influential Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday to resign in the wake of mounting scandals. Rep. Jerry Nadler, who has represented Manhattan in Congress for three decades, said in a statement that Cuomo had “lost the confidence of the people of New York” as sexual-harassment allegations against the governor pile up. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, meanwhile, said in a joint statement that Cuomo can “no longer effectively lead.” Freshman Rep. Mondaire Jones, calling Cuomo “unfit” for office, cited not only the sexual-harassment claims but also evidence of a plot to cover up COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. Rep. Grace Meng, a former Democratic National Committee vice chair, joined the resignation calls as well. Later, Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Nydia Velazquez, long-tenured Manhattan and Brooklyn Democrats who chair House committees, called on Cuomo to resign, as did Reps. Yvette Clarke and Adriano Espaillat.
The state’s two Democrats in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand, have yet to call for Cuomo’s ouster. Two influential New York Democrats in the House, Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Greg Meeks, have not called for Cuomo to step down.