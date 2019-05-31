Jerry Nadler: ‘There Certainly Is’ Justification for Impeaching Trump

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the New York Democrat and House Judiciary Committee chairman, on Friday acknowledged that there is “certainly” justification for holding impeachment proceedings against President Trump but that they must have public support before Congress takes action. “Impeachment is a political act, and you cannot impeach a president if the American people will not support it,” Nadler said during on WNYC. “The American people right now do not support it because they do not know the story. They don’t know the facts. We have to get the facts out. We have to hold a series of hearings, we have to hold the investigations.” Nadler also said he plans to bring Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report “to life” for Americans.