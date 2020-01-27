Nadler to Miss Parts of Impeachment Trial After Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced on Sunday that he will miss parts of the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Trump as his wife undergoes treatment for pancreatic cancer. “In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer,” Nadler said in a news release. “On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment. I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy.”
Nadler said he plans to return to Washington late Monday and that he appreciates “the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer.” The New York congressman is part of a select group of lawmakers acting as prosecutors for House Democrats. He has spearheaded their efforts to argue a constitutional case for removing Trump from office.