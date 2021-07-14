Jerry O’Connell Replaces Sharon Osbourne on ‘The Talk’
‘A LOT OF FUN’
Jerry O’Connell will be replacing longtime co-host Sharon Osbourne on “The Talk,” becoming the show’s first full-time male co-host. The news was announced Wednesday when the Stand By Me actor thanked his fellow co-hosts for being so welcoming to him. “We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are,” he said. O’Connell will join Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth. After 11 years as a co-host, Sharon Osbourne left the show back in March following an on-air argument with Underwood in which Osbourne defended Piers Morgan for his comments about Meghan Markle. Following that episode, allegations were also made about Osbourne making racist comments about her co-hosts. In a statement, CBS said that Osbourne’s behavior on the show didn’t “align with our values for a respectful workplace.”