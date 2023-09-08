Jerry Seinfeld Denies ‘Idiotic’ Story About Fallon Chewing Out His Staffer
‘TWISTING OF EVENTS’
Jerry Seinfeld responded to a bombshell Rolling Stone report on Thursday, calling one of its claims an “idiotic twisting of events.” The magazine reported, based on interviews with 16 people, that late-night host Jimmy Fallon’s erratic behavior helped ferment a toxic “nightmare” workplace. Part of the report concerned an incident in which Fallon allegedly laid into a crew member in front of a studio audience and Seinfeld. “It was very awkward, and Jerry was like, ‘You should apologize to him,’ almost trying to make it a joke,” one former employee said. “It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it’s kind of hard to forget.” In a statement sent to Rolling Stone after publication, Seinfeld denied the staffer’s characterization. “This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well,” he said. “I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.” A source close to The Tonight Show also alleged to the New York Post on Thursday that Rolling Stone’s version of the story was inaccurate.