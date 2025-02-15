Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Culture
Jerry Seinfeld Forced to Sing With Backstreet Boys at ‘SNL 50’ Concert
SERENITY NOW
Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell called upon the comedian to sing “I Want It That Way.”
Catherine Bouris
Updated
Feb. 15 2025
3:00AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 15 2025
12:12AM EST
Jamie McCarthy/Peacock via Getty Images
Catherine Bouris
catherinebouris
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
White House Stuns Social Media With Bizarre Valentine’s Day Message to Migrants
Liam Archacki
Politics
MAGA Influencer, 26: Elon Musk Has Fathered 13th Kid With Me
Catherine Bouris
Politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Trump Border Czar: ‘Learn to Read’
William Vaillancourt
Politics
DOGE Website Posts Classified Information, Worrying Intelligence Officials
Liam Archacki
Politics
Luigi Mangione Makes First Public Statement Since Arrest
Catherine Bouris