Jerry Seinfeld Hits Latest Pro-Palestinian Heckler With Brutal Comeback
JERK STORE
The comedian who dedicated an episode of his eponymous show to the art of “The Comeback” (“Well, the Jerk Store called, and they’re running out of you!”) appears to working on his material in response to the pro-Palestinian hecklers who have been repeatedly interrupting his international stand-up tour. The latest incident occurred in Melbourne, Australia Saturday night when a group of hecklers started chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” towards the end of Jerry Seinfeld’s set. “I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,’” he reportedly told the hecklers. “That cannot be a good plan for you. You gotta come up with a better plan.” Seinfeld, who has previously called those who would protest his comedy because of his longstanding support of Israel “so dumb,” told Australia’s 7 News last week that he hoped his shows could be a space free from politics. “This is where we go to, kind of, forget about politics,” he said. “We all want to forget about it for a couple of hours. That’s the whole idea of the show. Forget about everything for a couple of hours.”