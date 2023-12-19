Jerry Seinfeld Meets With Freed Hostages During Israel Trip

Read it at The Times of Israel
During his trip to Israel, comedian Jerry Seinfeld on Monday met with several of the hostages freed from Hamas captivity. “Seinfeld told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages,” the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum Headquarters said in a statement, adding that Seinfeld and his family were “deeply affected” by the “experiences they heard from the family members and the released hostages.” Seinfeld showed “unwavering support for the families of the hostages,” the group said.