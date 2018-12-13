Jerry Seinfeld: Oscars ‘Screwed’ Themselves in Kevin Hart Debacle
KIBOSHED
In a new interview with NBC News’ Willie Geist set to air this Sunday, Jerry Seinfeld weighed in on his fellow comedian Kevin Hart’s decision to step down as Oscar host after his old homophobic tweets and jokes resurfaced last week. “Kevin is in a position, because he’s a brilliant comedian, to kind of decide what he wants to do He doesn't have to step down. But he can,” Seinfeld said. “And when you look at the situation—well, who got screwed in that deal? I think Kevin is going to be fine. But find another Kevin Hart, that’s not so easy,” he added of the challenge ahead for The Academy. “He's a brilliant guy with a movie career.”
Seinfeld made waves in the comedy world a few years ago when he criticized college campuses for being too politically correct. “I don’t play colleges, but I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges. They’re so PC,’” he said at the time. “They just want to use these words: ‘That’s racist;’ ‘That’s sexist;’ ‘That’s prejudice,’” he added of college students. “They don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.”