Jerry Seinfeld Reacts to ‘Curb’ and ‘Seinfeld’ Finale Backlash
NO REGRETS
As Jerry Seinfeld prepares to release his new Netflix movie Unfrosted, the comedian is reflecting on the parallel final episodes of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm in a new GQ profile. “What you have there is a joke that was set up 25 years ago and then paid off 25 years later,” he said of the finale of Curb, which aired earlier this month on HBO and riffed directly off the Seinfeld finale, adding, “It was absolutely one of the highlights of my professional life.” The negative reaction to the 1998 Seinfeld finale, he said, has bothered him “a little bit.” But, he explained, “I don’t believe in regret. I think it’s arrogant to think you could have done something different. You couldn’t.” What had gone wrong with the finale, he elaborated, was “the final scene, leaving them in the jail cell... I think we were affected by some things that people had said, that they were selfish or whatever. And looking back on it, I think they were great! I love them.”