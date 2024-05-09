Jerry Seinfeld is begging Howard Stern for forgiveness after he says he misspoke and accidentally “insulted” the radio host on a podcast Wednesday. While chatting with Dana Carvey and David Spade on an episode of their Fly on the Wall podcast, Seinfeld said: “Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer, but comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?” He went on to say, “Let’s face it, he’s been outflanked.” The comedian later told Page Six he “felt really bad” for his comments about Stern while he was “talking about the glut of comedy podcasts.” “I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting,” he said, adding that “of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show.” “Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me,” the Seinfeld star said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10