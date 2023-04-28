CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jerry Springer Only Shared Cancer Battle With Inner Circle, Even in Final Months
SECRET FIGHT
Read it at TMZ
Even as his battle with cancer became increasingly dire, daytime TV icon Jerry Springer kept it from the public in order to spare his many fans from having to worry about him, TMZ reports. Springer, who became a household name for the salacious spectacles that regularly took place on his programs, was apparently a fairly private person who knew his cancer meant he would not live long and chose to spend as much of his last months with family as possible. Only a small circle knew about the entertainer’s illness, and even his former co-host Steve Wilkos told TMZ that Springer had just a few months ago opted for a nostalgic conversation over cigars rather than telling his friend about the illness.